Tunisia/Nigeria: Battle of Eagles As Nigeria, Tunisia Fight for Afcon Bronze

Photo: allafrica.com

Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle for Bronze.

It will be a battle of Eagles tonight at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo as Nigeria's Super Eagles tussle with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third place match of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Super Eagles who are aiming for their 8th bronze in the tournament lost their semi-final match 2-1 to Algeria the same night their opponents in tonight's feisty battle were defeated 1-0 by the Terranga Lions of Senegal.

Nigeria, in her 18th appearance at the Cup of Nations, has made the semi finals for the 15th time - a remarkable record of almost always getting to the business end of the championship.

The country has failed to reach the semi finals only thrice before: 1963 (debut, in Ghana), 1982 (Libya), 2008 (Ghana).

Of the 15 times Nigeria has made the semi finals, the Eagles have gone ahead to win the title three times, picked up the silver medals four times and won bronze medals seven times.

The only previous time both Eagles have clashed in the third place match of the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1978, but the encounter in Accra did not end as the Tunisians abandoned the match following Segun Odegbami's equalizer late in the first half.

CAF duly awarded the match to Nigeria 2-0 and the Green Eagles received the bronze medals.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed renown Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha to take charge of proceedings.

Grisha was in charge of two matches of the Super Eagles during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign: the 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola in October 2016 and the 4-0 defeat of Cameroon in Uyo in September 2017.