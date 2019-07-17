Nigeria: INEC Explains Why Server Wasn't Used for 2019 Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identified infrastructural challenges as one of the factors against the use of electronic transmission in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

This was contained in a video of an interview of INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu with Channels TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye on February 6, which was tendered before the tribunal by counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alex Izinyon (SAN).

In the two-minute clip which was played back during the cross examination of former PDP presidential campaign spokesman, Segun Sowunmi showed Prof. Yakubu explaining that deploying technology for elections would take some time in Nigeria.

He stated that he held discussion with the National Communications Commission (NCC) and identified blind spots and satellite locations in Nigeria where the network bandwidth was not up to 2G or 3G for easy electronic transmission of results.

However, when he pointed to the INEC boss and the Channels TV anchor in the video, Sowunmi said the pictures were blurred and he couldn't confirm the individuals.