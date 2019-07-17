16 July 2019

Kenya: Wambui Wins Sh2mn With Sh100 BetLion Stake

Nairobi — Betting firm BetLion on Tuesday paid Sh2 million to Samuel Wambui who was the biggest winner this past weekend.

Wambui, who placed a stake of only Sh100 on 8 teams on his betslip, managed to get all his selections correct.

"I was speechless when I realised how much was at stake with the existing odds on my bet slip, at one time I thought of cashing out during the 8th game, but I challenged myself to see the game out. Honestly, it was one of the best decisions I ever made," an excited Wambui said.

"Ensuring that our players receive their winnings as soon as any bet is settled is our number one priority. We appreciate the trust showed by our customers, who believe in us to honour payouts," BetLion Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said.

