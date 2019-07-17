Rwanda: Deceased Senator Kagoyire to Be Laid to Rest Friday

Kagoyire died at Johns Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland in the United States where she had gone to seek treatment for reported liver complication.

The body of late Senator Thérèse Bishagara Kagoyire, who passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, is expected in the country today, Tuesday, from the United States.

Kagoyire died at Johns Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland in the United States where she had gone to seek treatment for reported liver complication.

Through collaboration between senate and the Rwandan Embassy in the United States, the body is expected arrive in Rwanda today, 7:40pm at Kigali International Airport.

Speaking to The New Times, Senate Vice President Jeanne d'Arc Gakuba said that the repatriation process has been successful and Kagoyire's remains are expected in the country today.

"The body will be received today, at exactly 7:40pm, at the Kigali International Airport, after which it will be transferred to King Faisal Hospital, as we wait to lay her in her final resting place," she said.

She added that burial will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rusororo Cemetery in Gasabo District.

An educationist for most of her adult life, Kagoyire died at age 67 and is survived by five children and three grandchildren.

Kagoyire has been described by many of her colleagues throughout the years as a mother figure and an exemplary cadre of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi).