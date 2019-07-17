16 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Deceased Senator Kagoyire to Be Laid to Rest Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edwin Ashimwe

Kagoyire died at Johns Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland in the United States where she had gone to seek treatment for reported liver complication.

The body of late Senator Thérèse Bishagara Kagoyire, who passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, is expected in the country today, Tuesday, from the United States.

Kagoyire died at Johns Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland in the United States where she had gone to seek treatment for reported liver complication.

Through collaboration between senate and the Rwandan Embassy in the United States, the body is expected arrive in Rwanda today, 7:40pm at Kigali International Airport.

Speaking to The New Times, Senate Vice President Jeanne d'Arc Gakuba said that the repatriation process has been successful and Kagoyire's remains are expected in the country today.

"The body will be received today, at exactly 7:40pm, at the Kigali International Airport, after which it will be transferred to King Faisal Hospital, as we wait to lay her in her final resting place," she said.

She added that burial will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rusororo Cemetery in Gasabo District.

An educationist for most of her adult life, Kagoyire died at age 67 and is survived by five children and three grandchildren.

Kagoyire has been described by many of her colleagues throughout the years as a mother figure and an exemplary cadre of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi).

Rwanda

Why Younger Gakenke Couples Are Embracing Family Planning

Félicien Mpabadashima will forever live with the burden of having a big number of children as he is financially… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.