17 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Tunisia: Eagles Will Beat Tunisia - Rohr

Photo: allafrica.com
Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle for Bronze.
By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his team have strong desire to beat Tunisia in their AFCON 2019 Third-Place match at the Al Salam Stadium Stadium, Cairo today afterQ last Sunday's disappointing semi-final defeat to Algeria,

Rohr restates that his team remains motivated despite their failure to make it to the final and will give their all against Tunisia. "We are motivated for today's game. We consider it as a top priority to finish the competition on a winning note. We hope to be able to end without any injuries," Rohr told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Losing in the semifinal was a big disappointment for us.

We were down for a while, but it is another match and we have to go again.

"The defeat against Algeria was a big disappointment for us especially as we conceded the second goal in the last minute. "We have analysed the match again. We watched the video together. We had more possession than Algeria and more shots on target . We want to finish well.

It will be better to finish with a win in this game than lose the final. "

Rohr also hints he will name a strong line-up for the game even as he expresses the desire to give playing time to some of his fringe players.

"We have used 21 players and it will be interesting to see all 23 players play," he added.

"We always take our games seriously, even against Madagascar, although we felt it will be good to give game time to some players. We are well motivated to win against Tunisia who are ranked higher than us.

"They are the second highest ranked team in Africa and we are behind them. That is enough motivation for us to try to win the game."

AFCON 2019 - Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle for Bronze

It will be fierce battle of Eagles when Nigeria's Super Eagles take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, today, at the Al… Read more »

