17 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Tunisia/Nigeria: Garba Lawal Wants Eagles to Beat Tunisia

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle for Bronze.
By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles to 'make things right' by defeating Tunisia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third/fourth-place playoff today.

The West Africans have had a roller-coaster outing in the tournament, surprisingly losing to Madagascar in their final group game, thus, finishing in the second-place behind the Barea with six points, having defeated Guinea and Burundi.

The three-time African champions then saw off Cameroon in the Round of 16 before edging past South Africa in the quarter-final stage. On Sunday, the Eagles lost 2-1 to Algeria, with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez scoring the decisive goal with a last-minute free-kick.

Lawal, who won three bronze medals with the Super Eagles in 2002, 2004 and 2006, wants Gernot Rohr's men not to leave any stone unturned in their quest to defeat the Carthage Eagles at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

"For sure they are playing for pride and I believe it is painful to the players and the coaches to lose to Algeria," Lawal said.

"I believe they will go back and make things right in the third-place match and for sure they will not sleep off.

"Nigeria will be playing against another North Africans, my advice for them is to approach the game like any other match. North Africans are always very tricky and dangerous.

"This is the last game for us in Egypt and I believe the players will like to go all out against Tunisia to ensure they win the third-place match. Nigeria will conquer Tunisia by the grace of God." The Super Eagles have never lost against Tunisia in four encounters in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria have won each of their six third-place games in the continental tournament, all in the regular time, keeping a clean sheet in four of these six encounters.

More on This

Egyptian Referee, Grisha to Officiate Tunisia-Nigeria

Egyptian referee, Gehad Grisha who had earlier officiated the Nigeria - Zambia match at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Tunisia
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.