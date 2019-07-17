17 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr Keeps Nigerians Guessing On His Next Move

Photo: allafrica.com
Super Eagles, Carthage Eagles Battle for Bronze.

Says: Nigerians want to pick your team, they analyze for you but I'm the coach and I know where we are lacking and where our strength lies

While opinion is sharply divided amongst Nigerians on whether the Franco-German tactician Gernot Rohr should remain or step down from his role as the national team coach, the gaffer has replied everyone by insisting that his next line of action will be known after the third place match against Tunisia this night.

Speaking at the pre match press conference ahead of tonight's consolatory duel against Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, he said that he has a contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)) which will expire next year and the agreement is bidding.

"I know many Nigerians are not happy that we lost the match on Sunday. I can understand their frustration because your people are so passionate with the game and when you lose or about to lose a match they go all out to pass judgment.

"They want to pick your team, they analyze for you but I'm the coach and I know where he are lacking and where our strength lies.

"But I'm still on the same page with my employers and after the match tonight, I will tell you where we go from here," he said.

But local media and fans have expressed their discontent with the tactics and team selections. Rohr's future has been under speculation for some time despite qualifying Nigeria for her first AFCON since 2013.

Rohr was quick to focus on his side's progress and attempts to build a team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The team is already on a good level. After the World Cup, we tried to rejuvenate the team," he added.

"When you're playing in the semi-final of this big tournament you are already at a very good level.

"I also want to see the players who couldn't play in this tournament yet, to finally have a team where everybody played."

Rohr took charge of the three-time African champions in August 2016 and qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where the team failed to make it past the group stage.

Nigeria Vs Tunisia - Eagles Need a 3rd Place Consolation

The Super Eagles have been involved in seven third-place matches at the Africa Cup of Nations and they have won all. But… Read more »

