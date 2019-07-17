16 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali to Host Inaugural Golden Business Forum Next Month

By Eddie Nsabimana

High-level investors and policymakers from across the globe will next month gather in Kigali for the Golden Business Forum (GBF) slated for August 9 at Kigali Convention Centre to discuss how the private sector can increase its contribution to the socio-economic development of the continent.

The business platform is organised and will be hosted by Rwanda's Private Sector Federation under the theme 'Unlocking Africa Trade, with Itself and the World' as an annual conference that brings together different players to engage, discover opportunities, strategize, advocate and share experiences on how the private sector-led economy can be effective.

The forum is also expected to serve as a marketplace where investors from all over the world can pitch for equity, grants and forge business partnership with their fellows from all over the world through Business to Business interactions, side events, project visits and networking events among other platforms.

The summit will bring together around 1000 participants from Africa, Asia, Europe and America, ranging from captains of industry, and investors to policymakers, opinion leaders, development partners and like-minded business leaders to conclude business partnership, network and exchange ideas on matters of mutual interest with regard to doing business, business growth and economic development in Africa.

According to Eric Kabera, the PSF Head of Communications and Marketing, the forum is a big deal for the country as an opportunity to attract participants to invest in Rwanda and for the private sector as a networking platform on the best practices they can use to successfully do their businesses.

"What we are looking at, is to showcase the investment opportunities in the country where these investors can put their money in different sectors but also to collectively discuss how best people can do business smoothly without trade barriers in Africa," Kabera told Business Times.

Due to the fact that international investors sometimes don't have adequate information on where to invest in Africa, Kabera said, the forum will be like a one-stop centre where investors can and policymakers will be linking up and this will facilitate them in terms of investment.

Topics will include Africa's competitive advantage - one large market and free trade agreement, and the status of African trade experience with China, especially how China is positioning itself to trade with Africa.

Business-to-Business meetings (B2Bs) will also be held to share experiences and explore a potential partnerships.

