9 July 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Girl, 13, Allegedly Gang-Raped At Aranos

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — A thirteen-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday evening in Aranos, police say.

The victim is one of five underage girls who were sexually violated during the weekend.

According to Namibian police (Nampol) spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, the suspects, age 20 and 21 respectively, grabbed the victim from where she was playing with her friends and dragged her to their house in Nuwerus location, Aranos.

The suspects allegedly threatened to kill her with a knife as they took turns to sexually violate her. The police have apprehended the suspects and investigations are ongoing in the case.

In an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old resident of Omena village, Omuthiya was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly sexually violating a 10-year-old girl.

The minor was in the company of two schoolmates walking home from school when they were ambushed by the suspect. According to Shikwambi, the minor and two boys were sent back home from school for being late.

As they were on their usual route back home, the suspect who is known to them allegedly ambushed and chased them with a tree branch.

"The boys managed to run off, but the girl was caught and dragged into the bushes in a field," explained Shikwambi. The suspect had sexual intercourse with the minor in the field. The suspect has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing in the matter.

The police in Gibeon arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually violating a 16-year-old girl on Saturday. It is alleged that the suspect caught up with the victim while she was walking with her twin sister and cousins aged nine and 11 to an event at the royal house.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and threatened to stab her with a knife. The twin sister and cousins to the victim allegedly tried to have the suspect release the victim but he threatened them as well.

The matter was reported to the police and the search for the victim was carried. The victim later showed up at home and later informed her mother that she was sexually assaulted. The alleged incident happened in the bushes behind Catholic hostel in Frank Basson Section, Gibeon. The suspect has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

