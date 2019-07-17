17 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Fatally Stabs Girlfriend's Husband

A man from Nkayi has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his girlfriend's former husband who had confronted him for destroying his marriage.

Vusumuzi Nkomo, aged 26, allegedly drew a knife and stabbed 23-year-old Mbonisi Nkomo of Tshanke area under Chief Tshugulu on Sunday when the two met along a path and argued over the now accused's affair with the deceased's unnamed wife.

According to a report made to the police, Mbonisi confronted Vusumuzi and accused him of being the reason why he separated with his wife after he discovered that she was cheating with him.

"Mbonisi Nkomo was walking going to the business centre when he met Vusumuzi who was going in the opposite direction. Mbonisi confronted Vusumuzi and accused him of having an affair with his wife and causing their separation and the two started fighting," read the police report.

During the quarrel, Mbonisi allegedly picked a log and struck Vusumuzi once.

Vusumuzi then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed him once on the neck before fleeing from the scene.

Mbonisi collapsed and a neighbour Brighton Mkhwananzi who witnessed the fight rushed to inform other villagers.

Mbonisi was dead when the villagers arrived.

Police arrested Vusumuzi who is expected to appear in court over charges of murder.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

