Rwanda: Cyangugu Anglican Diocese Gets New Bishop

The newly elected Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Cyangugu, Rev. Francis Karemera has said that he will focus his religious service on encouraging people to further their relations with God, and foster their love through small groups to improve their welfare.

The 59-year-old Karemera replaces Bishop Nathan Amooti Rusengo on the clerical position.

He was elected by the House of Bishops during their meeting held on July 15, 2019, in Karongi District, Western Province.

The Bishop-elect will be consecrated and enthroned on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the Kibungo Diocese, according to a statement released by the Church on July 15.

The statement was signed by the Most Rev. Laurent Mbanda, Archbishop and Primate of the Province of the Anglican Church of Rwanda.

Speaking to The New Times, Karemera said that he thanks God and the Members of the House of Bishops who had confidence in him.

"When a person is in a congregation of 700 or 1,000 people, it is difficult to know the specific problems they are struggling with, the challenges they face in life.

"But when people are together in small groups, it is easy for people to know one another, that is where the love of God is observed amongst people through actions of love they carry out," he said.

Though the country is developing, he said, there were still people living in poverty because of various factors.

"The Church does not neglect such people who live in difficult conditions. It rather works with them so that they get rid of poverty, improve their living conditions as a family," he said.

The responsibilities of a bishop is in Anglican Church or elsewhere, he said, is to ensure that all evangelisation works, the growth of Christians and their welfare perform well, pointing out that "I am ready to contribute to all that."

He said that since a Bishop cannot be present at all places at the same time, he would work closely with pastors and offer them support in time of need, as well as encourage them in their service as they are with the Christians on a daily basis.

Karemera was born in Kayonza District of Eastern Province on December 3, 1959. He is married, with four children.

Prior to his new position, he was Secretary-General of the Anglican Church for six years, at the same time serving as the dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kibagabaga [in Gasabo District.