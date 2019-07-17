Nigeria: Secondus Backs Obasanjo's Call for National Dialogue

Abuja — National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has backed former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo's call for national dialogue on security in Nigeria, stating that Nigeria's security apparatchik has totally collapsed.

Secondus in an interview with THISDAY allegedly said the continued retention of the service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari is a compensation for helping the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig elections in the just concluded February/March general elections.

According to the national chairman of PDP, "The former president Obasanjo is calling for a national security summit or debate on national security, and for me, this is even too late, because on the security system in Nigeria presently, we are sitting on a keg of a gun powder.

"We should declare a state of emergency on the security system in this country. Indeed, things are getting out of hand. We are gradually sliding into a failed nation due to the level of insecurity in the country right now. The security of this country is like a quick sand, the more you wriggle, the more we sink into the abyss.

"I support the call by President Obasanjo that we need a national security dialogue or debate because things are indeed getting out of hand. President Muhammadu Buhari cannot move this country forward any longer, he is a dictator.

"He behaves like a monarch presiding over a failed system. The security system must be invigorated. Something must be done. The killings and the level of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria as well as the farmers and herdsmen crises are unbearable. Lives have no meaning any longer."

He stated that today, Nigerians are lamenting over the death of Funke, the daughter of Pa Ruben Fasoranti because she is from a known family, explaining that many Nigerians have equally lost their lives in the same circumstance.

According to Secondus, "The fact remains that President Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to lead a country as complex as Nigeria. Events have shown that he cannot handle our diversities and ensure a united and equitable country that guarantees fairness, justice and space to all citizens without fear or favour."

He, therefore, advised President Buhari to listen to the pulse of the country; accept his failure and seek help from other well-meaning Nigerians in order to take back the country from this imminent collapse.

The PDP national leader also called on all Nigerians across the divides, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political leaning, to close ranks, eschew all primordial and parochial interests and work together for the stability of "our dear country."

On the increasing number of governorship aspirants in both Kogi and Bayelsa States, Secondus said: "That is the beauty of democracy. We cannot stop any one from exercising his or fundamental human rights. But at the end of the day, the people will decide who they want to govern them."

He reiterated that the party would conduct a peaceful governorship congress where the will of the people would prevail.