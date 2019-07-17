South Africa: SA Netball Team Shoots for Gold At World Cup

Their steady progress has largely been overshadowed by all the sporting drama from the past weekend, but the Spar Proteas have gone about their business in admirable fashion at Netball World Cup 2019.

South Africa's netball team have been on fire in this year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, igniting in South Africans the #ProteaFire that was expected of our cricket team. They have now amassed four wins on the trot, including a rare victory against the team ranked second in the world, Jamaica.

Victories against the "Sunshine Girls", as the Jamaicans are known, are few and far between for "Spar Proteas" as the South African team is known. So, they will hope that vanquishing their hoodoo team, which has so far beaten them 12 times out of 15, will be a good omen going into the later stages of the tournament.

After defeating Scotland 66-38 on Monday evening in preliminary stage two, the Proteas are all but guaranteed a place in the semi-finals. They just have to make sure they beat fellow Africans, Uganda, on Wednesday 17 July at 7pm local time. Should they win that game, their place in the semis would be guaranteed while their last...