16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arrangements for Reactivating Sudanese Cultural Entities Completed

Khartoum — Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture and Arts, Mowafaq Abdul-Rahman revealed completion of arrangements for revitalizing cultural institutions and entities.

He called, during a meeting Tuesday, with the members of the Executive Office of the General Union of Sudanese Writers, all Sudanese writers and artists to work together to establish one national entity for writers and artists.

Mowafaq said that the General Union of Sudanese Writers includes a large number of pioneers of enlightenment and awareness and they should enrich the arena of cultural action in the country.

He added that all entities must truly promote culture through strong and effective communal partnerships that be responsive to the cultural needs. sn

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

