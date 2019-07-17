16 July 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Lindiwe Sisulu Vows to Clean Up Woebegone Water and Sanitation Department

analysis By Melanie Gosling

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has promised a big clean-up of 'a mess' of a department which will see officials undergoing a vetting process, an internal investigation into corruption and irregularities and adoption of a 'zero tolerance' approach to water pollution.

New Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu wants officials in her corruption-riddled department to go through a vetting process to show that they are "clean".

This is part of the minister's plan to turn around the bankrupt department that became dysfunctional in many respects when Nomvula Mokonyane was minister.

Mokonyane, an ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has been implicated several times in the Zondo inquiry into State Capture.

Sisulu said at a briefing on Tuesday 16 July that she was still trying to get to grips with the extent of the corruption problem and the amount of money that had been lost in the department.

"I am still trying to understand the depth of this and to close those holes. But the figures are shocking, and I feel very sorry for the staff who had to sit and explain all this to Treasury, because I don't think they understand the full extent of this."

But she believes she can turn...

