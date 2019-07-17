16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NFC Affirms Importance of Reaching Broad Political Consensus

Khartoum — Information Secretary at the National Front for Change(NFC), Hassan Abdul-Hameed indicated to importance of reaching broad political consensus and desisting from bilateral agreements, noting that opportunity is still exist for wider political consensus.

He expected in a statement to SUNA that some forces of declaration of freedom and change will refuse to sign the agreement reached the transitional military council while some others will do and that would subject the forces to rift.

Hassan said" it seems that there are deep differences within the forces of freedom and change that delayed signing the deal despite the African mediator's efforts, indicating that the communist party rejects in principle existence of military men in the sovereign council.

He disclosed that one of the most important sticking points is the immunity to be granted to members of the sovereign council.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

