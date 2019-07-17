Eritrea: Asmara Music School Graduates 16 Students

16 July 2019

Asmara Music School Graduates 16 Students

Asmara — The Asmara Music School has graduated 16 students on 14 July. The students were provided three years theoretical and practical training in various music instruments.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Elias Woldegebriel, director of the school, indicated that the school is graduating students in its 19th commencement and the trainees were provided theoretical and practical training in music theory, music arrangement, sound appreciation, musical note writing as well as eight music instruments.

Mr. Kifleyesus Asfha from the Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education gave briefing on the background of the Music School and expressed appreciation for the teachers and staff of the school for their relentless effort to produce professional musicians in the country.

The trainees on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided and expressed readiness to play due part in the development of music in the country.

