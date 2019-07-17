16 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Elections of Area Administrators in Tesenei

Tesenei — Elections of area administrators and managing directors was conducted at the eleven administrative areas in Tesenei sub-zone.

Mr. Seyum Gebreyesus, administrator of Tesenei sub-zone said that the objective of the election was to replace the out going area administrators and managing directors that have completed their term.

Mr. Seyum called on the newly elected area administrators and managing directors to live up to the expectations of the people that elected them and the public to stand alongside them in all their activities.

The newly elected on their part expressed resolve to deliver timely and efficient administrative service to the people that put confidence upon them.

