16 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Tour to Duhtum Trenches

Assab — Members of the national service that are assigned to various institutions in the port city of Assab have conducted tour to Duhtum trenches in connection with the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa National Service Training Center.

The objective of the tour was to understand the heroic feat demonstrated by members of the national service in foiling the TPLF aggression in the area and renew their pledges to martyrs who paid their dear lives in safeguarding the national sovereignty.

According to report, 90% of the Eritrean Defense Forces stationed in the area were members of the national service.

The tour participants were provided briefing about the heroic feat the Eritrean Defense Forces demonstrated in that difficult and unbearable climate and open terrain by members of the national service that were stationed there.

In the same vein, the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa National Service Training Center is being celebrated at regional level in the Southern Red Sea region from 18 to 21 July.

The Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa National Service Training Center will be celebrated at national level from 1 to 4 August under the theme " Sawa: The Perfect Choice for Sustainability!"

