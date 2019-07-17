16 July 2019

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana to Implement a National Framework for Climate Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Rachel Sarpong

A Deputy Minister for Communications, Mr. Vincent Odotei Sowah, has indicated that the government is keen on retooling the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) to take the needed action to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13.

Addressing participants at a three-day workshop on the establishment of a National Framework for Climate Services in Ghana last Wednesday in Accra, Mr Sowah explained that the National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS) would focus on key areas in the agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, health, disaster and risk management sectors, hence, the need for GMA to be equipped with weather modern monitoring equipment.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the Ghana Meteorological Agency, focused on the Global Framework of Climate Services (GFCS) as well as building a roadmap for the implementation of meteorological, climatological, and hydro-meteorological industry in Ghana.

"Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Communication will ensure that the Framework is fully implemented," the Deputy Minister assured.

He expressed government's appreciation to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the Secretariat of the Global Framework for Climate Services for supporting member countries to develop and implement their NFCS.

The Regional Coordinator of NFCS, Dr. Pascal Yaka, noted that the NFCS would provide the government and other stakeholders a platform to make input on how climate information services could be used in solving weather, water and climate diseases.

For his part, the Director of Environment, ECOWAS, Dr Johnson Boanu, stated that the WMO adopted a plan in 2012 to implement NFCS and encouraged member states to implement their NFCS.

According to him, ECOWAS developed a meteorological program, which has been adopted by member states and has provided support to Benin, Togo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and the Gambia from 2017 to start the process.

The workshop was organised with support from the Global Framework of Climate Services (GFCS), World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Economic Community of West African States.

As part of efforts in accessing information for the NCSF, a trip was organised to Somanya in the Yilo Krobo District to solicit information from farmers on their needs and views on climate services.

Hits: 24

Ghana

'We Will Tackle All Uncompleted Health Facilities in Ashanti Region'

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has indicated its readiness to complete all the uncompleted health facilities in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.