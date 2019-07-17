16 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 11 Dead This Week in Darfur Violence

Um Kedada / ED Daein — Clashes between farmers in North Darfur have claimed the lives of 10 people. An East Darfur man was allegedly tortured to death in a militia raid on his home.

10 people were shot dead and five others were wounded in clashes between farmers in a dispute over agricultural land near Routrout village, 15 km southeast of Um Kedada in North Darfur on Sunday.

Resident Jaafar Daoud reported that an armed conflict erupted among cousins on agricultural land in the area. He added that weapons were used in the clashes and that a joint force of the armed forces, Rapid Support and local police managed to completely control the situation in the area.

He explained that the joint force reportedly arrested and interrogated some suspects on both sides.

He appealed to the competent authorities in the state and the centre of the importance of following up the implementation of the weapons collection campaign, which has prevailed in most of the country in recent times.

Torture

Mudasir Abelrahman was allegedly tortured to death and two others were wounded, one of them seriously by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia in Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the incident took place during a raid by soldiers of the Rapid Support on a house at El Gubba district in Ed Daein on suspicion that the residents of that house had stolen a mobile phone belonging an officer.

Witnesses said the force raided the house killing Abdelrahman and wounding two others who were taken to a hospital.

