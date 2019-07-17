Sudan UNI Professors - Sack Directors Appointed By Al Bashir

Khartoum — Sudanese university professors conditioned the resumption of studies with realisation of nine demands, the top among them dismissal of university directors and their deputies who were appointed by a decision of ousted President Omar Al Bashir.

Last week, a number of universities announced the resumption of studies after a closure of about seven months, while the University of Khartoum announced the resumption of the study in stages from next week.

The University Professors' Association held a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday, in which it rejected the decision to reopen the universities unless the demands of the memorandum of the lecturers at the universities, colleges and higher institutes are met.

According to a statement distributed to journalists on Sunday, the lecturers condition the return of politically dismissed professors and students to work and study at their universities and monitoring all violations and injustices against professors and students and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The statement also called for the dissolution of jihadist student units, the removal of their weapons from mosques and stores at the campuses, and handing them over to the Sudan Armed Forces in order to preserve the lives and safety of students, as well as the dissolution of the university police and restoration of the university guards.

The statement stressed that higher education institutes and universities should be managed in accordance with the laws that prevailed until June 30, 1989, until the preparation of alternative democratic laws that establish independence, institutions and democracy and be submitted to a transitional parliament for approval and work according to alternative policies.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.