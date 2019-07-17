16 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: AU Mediation Postpones Sudan Talks

Khartoum — The African Union mediation has decided to postpone the meetings of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC - formerly known as Alliance for Freedom and Change) with Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) until Tuesday, at the request of the FFC; to conduct further consultation on the constitutional document. US Special Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth held talks in Khartoum with TMC Chairman Abdelfattah El Burhan on the latest developments between the junta and the FFC.

A leader of the FFC said that they asked the AU mediator to postpone it to Tuesday for further consultations, and the African mediator responded to the request, while the two sides have refrained from making press statements at the request of mediation.

He said the document of the Constitutional Declaration was a new and important document that had not been subject to negotiation before, and organising the constitutional issues during the transitional period.

Other sources said that the signing of the agreement has become difficult after the merger of the constitutional declaration and the political charter, especially since the latter overlooked many issues such as the issues of peace and displaced people.

TMC Immunity

The sources stressed that the main points of disagreement over the constitutional declaration are the absolute immunity of the chairman and members of the sovereign council, which gave the members of the sovereign council immunity from any prosecution in the next three years. It also provided that no cases against the members of the Council shall be filed in the courts.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

