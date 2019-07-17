17 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA Mourns Passing of Cultural Icons

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt sadness at the passing in recent days of anti-apartheid cultural activists, performers and National Order of Ikhamanga recipients Jonathan "Johnny" Clegg and Mama Nomhle Nkonyeni.

Clegg passed away on Tuesday in the presence of his family following an extended illness.

The award-winning singer, songwriter, anthropologist and academic was 66-years-old.

"A beloved, inspirational and heroic voice has fallen silent and leaves all of us bereft of an exceptional compatriot and icon of social cohesion and non-racialism," said President Ramaphosa.

The President offered his condolences to Clegg's family, friends and followers and the broad range of artists and organisations with whom he collaborated in South Africa and internationally.

During his performance career of four decades, Clegg sold more than five million albums.

"Johnny Clegg's special relationship with Sipho Mchunu in Juluka, as well as with Dudu Zulu in Savuka, gave apartheid-era South Africa a window on the non-racial South Africa we were determined to achieve," said the President.

"Johnny Clegg will always live on in our hearts and in our homes as we replay his stirring blend of cultural celebration and political resistance. We have lost a special patriot."

In 2012, Clegg became an esteemed member of the National Order of Ikhamanga - awarded in silver - for his excellent contribution to and achievement in the field of bridging African traditional music with other music forms, promoting racial understanding among racially divided groups in South Africa under difficult apartheid conditions, working for a non-racial society and being an outstanding spokesperson for the release of political prisoners.

President Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to the Nkonyeni family as well as friends and associates of the late actress across the African continent and other parts of the globe.

Nkonyeni passed away on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, at the age of 77.

"Mama Nomhle's charisma and courage made her an extraordinary artist and compatriot who committed herself to the liberation of all South Africans and the broadening of South Africa's cultural richness. She overcame the barriers of race and gender imposed by apartheid to become a cultural icon, who was duly honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga," said President Ramaphosa.

Nkonyeni's career as an actress spanned 55 years. It saw her perform ground-breaking anti-apartheid theatre and mastered roles on stage and screen nationally and internationally.

"South Africa is a better place today due to the courage, resilience and irrepressible creativity of these two special icons from whom we are now taking our leave," said President Ramaphosa.

South Africa

'Grades R to 3 Curriculum for Coding, Robotics Ready to Go'

Grade R to 3 pupils will be among the first to be exposed to Fourth Industrial Revolution-ready subjects in 2020. Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.