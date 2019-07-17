16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sisulu to Ask Treasury for Fast-Track Probe Into Her Leaky Water Dept

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ethan Van Diemen

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will approach the National Treasury to investigate alleged corruption and mismanagement at the beleaguered department.

Addressing members of Parliament at the budget vote for her department, Sisulu acknowledged that there was a "cloud over the department" and that the state of it "is not a good story".

The minister said that the biggest problem was "huge financial mismanagement", with the result that many top officials at national and municipal levels were under investigation.

"It is not a good story, it is not a situation anyone should be proud of, and it is not a situation we should tolerate. I intend to detail for you what steps will be taken to turn this around in the shortest possible time, within the resources made available to us in this financial year," she said.

Sisulu said she had been appraised of the situation by her predecessor in the department, Gugile Nkwinti, adding that "this was a very heavy, intensive induction, given the magnitude of the issues that need my most immediate attention, because my job is to find solutions. We have to solve the problems of a sector that no longer enjoys the public confidence that it once had in the early days of our democracy".

Nkwinti conceded to MPs last year that the department he had inherited earlier in 2018 from Nomvula Mokonyane was "a mess".

Sisulu said she would be instituting a process of vetting senior officials in the department - something that was meant to have been done before.

R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending

"All my senior managers will be required to have been vetted, which is a requirement of the public service, but one that has not been followed through in our case. We need to lift the fog of negative perception around this sector," she said.

She added that "all current investigations will be fast-tracked and concluded in order that we may move forward. We will appoint an investigative partner approved by National Treasury to deal with all outstanding investigations, fast-track all the drawn-out cases, study the reports of the Auditor-General and ensure there will be follow-through consequences. If needed we will also call in forensic investigators to assist us to identify where there might be loopholes in our systems".

News24 reported that, in 2017, the department had spent its R16bn budget, but had met only 28% of its targets. It had clocked up around R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending.

Of the R6.7bn in irregular and wasteful spending, R2.4bn had not been disclosed by the department.

Briefing members of the media after her budget vote address, Sisulu said: "I'm still trying to understand the depth of this [financial mismanagement in the department] and I will not be able to understand fully until we have our investigations and I have a report from them. Then I'll be able to understand how we lost so much money, how it happened, and be able to close those holes.

"Right now, I am intent on making sure that, through Treasury, we appoint an investigative capacity immediately and we are able to investigate these issues before we take any further steps."

Source: News24

South Africa

'Grades R to 3 Curriculum for Coding, Robotics Ready to Go'

Grade R to 3 pupils will be among the first to be exposed to Fourth Industrial Revolution-ready subjects in 2020. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.