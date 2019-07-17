16 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Musa Barrow May Not Play in UEFA Champions League as Loan Looms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian fans may never get to see their very own Musa Barrow in Uefa Champions League this season.

The player's future is the subject of intense speculation amid reports he could be out on his way to a loan move to one of the small clubs in the Serie A.

Sampdoria of Omar Colley have been linked with the striker, Parma as well as Cagliari but his current employers Atalanta have huge faith in the attacker and will only sanction his departure to a club that would guarantee him consistent playing time.

Atalanta want the Gambian ready and raring to go any minute in the event he is recalled in an emergency often precipitated by injury to key players.

Barrow found himself playing second fiddle to Colombia's Zapata whose form has been deadly.

Plans are already arranged to fill the void the Scorpion's exit will create. An array of strikers has been mentioned but of priority is a man to provide competition for Zapata when the Champions League gets underway.

The news comes as disenchantment for Gambian fans who'd hoped to see Barrow feature in the CL

Gambia

Malick Mboob Explains Torture by 'Junglers' in the Freedom Newspaper Hacking

Malick Mboob, an erstwhile editor-in-chief of the defunct Daily Observer newspaper said he was used as a scapegoat in… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.