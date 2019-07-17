17 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC Lashes Out At Bulawayo Tribal Attacks On Councillors

An ethnically inspired attack of five local Councillors in Bulawayo last week has brought the MDC fighting with the opposition party's provincial women's assembly demanding an end.

Five MDC Councillors were reportedly attacked by the hooligans last week.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami's attempt to suspend Dube on charges of incompetence and abuse of office has triggered a political fight of ethnic dimension.

After Dube had refused to vacate his office, Mayor Solomon Mguni returned and overturned the decision to suspend Dube before the whole charade was hijacked by activists reportedly linked to the ultra-conservative Mthwakazi Republic Party.

In an apparent protest against Dube's suspension, the group, probably riding on the Town Clerk's claims that Kambarami was "fronting a Shona agenda", attacked the Deputy Mayor and other Councillors including Concilla Mlalazi and Monica Lupimbi.

On Tuesday, the MDC Bulawayo provincial women's assembly chairperson, Luba Masotsha told journalists that the party has been appalled by the recent events.

"As the Bulawayo women assembly, we are here with a heavy heart concerning the recent events that have been happening in our city. As an assembly, we strongly condemn the harassment and victimisation of our Councillors who were attacked by people masquerading as Mthwakazi.

"The original Mthwakazi we know advocates for peaceful resolutions to issues and also values of Ubuntu," said Masotsha.

She added: "We strongly condemn all forms of tribalism. Bulawayo is a metropolitan city which consists of many tribes. We say no to violence against women as the world is advocating for political spaces for women to be in politics. We are relaying this message not only as women but as mothers, sisters and grandmothers."

Masotsha also defended the participation of Shona speaking people in elections and other party activities in the province.

"As the MDC, our constitution or article 4:2 states that the MDC in its composition and functioning shall be inclusive tolerant and against any forms of discrimination including racial, sexual and tribal discrimination," said Masotsha.

