16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abul-Gheit Discusses Support to Transition Process in Sudan

Cairo — The Arab League's Secretary General, Ahmed Abul-Gheit, discussed Tuesday with Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, who is currently visiting Egypt, the latest developments in Sudan and the ongoing negotiations between the Sudanese parties over the arrangements of the political transition in Sudan, besides a number of issues of common interest in the region.

An official at the General Secretariat stated that Abul-Gheixt briefed the Finnish Minister, whose country is assuming the EU rotating chairmanship and currently in regional tour representing the EU for following up the situation in Sudan, on overall efforts made by the Arab League to help the Sudanese parties reach national consensus.

The two sides sought ways of boosting the regional and international support to Sudan to enable it to address all challenges and surpass the transition period in a way that meets the aspirations of spectrum and all the components of the Sudanese people, including th call for emoving the name of Sudan from the list of counries sponsoring terrorism, mobilizing economic and development support to Sudan, normalization of Sudan's relations with the international financial institutions and writing off Sudan's debts.

The source said that the Arab League's Secretary General and the Finland's Minister also discussed the overall situation in the Middle East, top of which are developments of the Palestinian cause as well as the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

He further indicated that the two sides looked into ways of strengthening the ties of cooperation between the Arab League and the EU in all the areas of common concern.

