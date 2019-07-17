16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Member of Tmc Economic Committee Concludes Visit to Upper Atbara and Setit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — Member of Economic Committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Engineer Al-Sir Al-Amin concluded a two-day visit to complex of upper Atbara and Setit in states of Kassala and Gadaref.

During the visit , Engineer Al-Sir held meeting with Dam Implementation Unit(DIU) officials in the presence of caretaker minister of water resources , irrigation and electricity , Engineer Mohamed Khair Ahmed Al-Genaid.

The meeting discussed the administrative and engineering aspects within framework of preparations for inauguration of the project during the coming days.

Engineer Al-Sir affirmed provision of necessary facilitations in coordination with the all partners of the project which , he underlined, would have significant effects on economic and social development.

The DIU Director -General , Eng. Musa Omer Abul-Gasim proposed a high committee for the inauguration including all partners, pointing out that invitation would be extended to Arab funds and friendly and sisterly countries contributed to achievement of the project.

Head of committee of the people affected by the dam erection, Al-Zaki Ali Amara thanked the TMC and DIU delegations and called for pavement of the dam- Wadal-Hilio road from the state's own resources.

Sudan

Military and Opposition Sign Accord, First Step in Power-Sharing Deal

Sudan's military council and an alliance of opposition groups have signed an initial political accord as part of a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.