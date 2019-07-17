Sudan: Member of Tmc Economic Committee Concludes Visit to Upper Atbara and Setit

Kassala — Member of Economic Committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Engineer Al-Sir Al-Amin concluded a two-day visit to complex of upper Atbara and Setit in states of Kassala and Gadaref.

During the visit , Engineer Al-Sir held meeting with Dam Implementation Unit(DIU) officials in the presence of caretaker minister of water resources , irrigation and electricity , Engineer Mohamed Khair Ahmed Al-Genaid.

The meeting discussed the administrative and engineering aspects within framework of preparations for inauguration of the project during the coming days.

Engineer Al-Sir affirmed provision of necessary facilitations in coordination with the all partners of the project which , he underlined, would have significant effects on economic and social development.

The DIU Director -General , Eng. Musa Omer Abul-Gasim proposed a high committee for the inauguration including all partners, pointing out that invitation would be extended to Arab funds and friendly and sisterly countries contributed to achievement of the project.

Head of committee of the people affected by the dam erection, Al-Zaki Ali Amara thanked the TMC and DIU delegations and called for pavement of the dam- Wadal-Hilio road from the state's own resources.