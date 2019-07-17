Sudan: Gemma Requests Politically and Arbitrarily Dismissed Persons Hurry Delivering Documents

Khartoum — Federal Government Chamber Secretary General ,Head of Inventory Committee Of Arbitrarily and Politically Dismissed Persons from Public service, Sidig Gemma urged the affected persons in all states throughout the country to hurry up delivering their documents to the committee at FGC headquarters in Khartoum.

The Head of the Committee called for the importance to embark on inventory process targeted arbitrarily and politically dismissed persons from public service according to Transitional Military Council's Resolution.

Gemma said the resolution targeted all affected persons during or after December 19, 2019.