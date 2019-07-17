Libya: Over 160 Nationals Stranded in Libya to Arrive in Khartoum Wednesday

Khartoum — The third batch of Sudanese nationals stranded in Libya, 165 persons, due to recent military confrontations in Tripoli and its outskirts would arrive at Khartoum Airport on Wednesday.

This batch was preceded by two batches, the first included 152 Suanese citizens arrived on June 2 and the second was composed of 182 arrived on July 10 in the current year.

It is worth noting that Foreign Ministry, Sudan Embassy in Tripoli and the Secretariat of Sudanese Expatriates, in collaboration with IOM are staging special flights for evacuating Sudanese nationals who are affected by the war in Libya, besidesr those who have desire to return home.