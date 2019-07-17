16 July 2019

Sudan: Wali of Gezira Meets Head of the Judiciary

Medani — Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed Sibair met Tuesday at the Judiciary HQs in Wad-Medani , capital of the State , Head of the Judiciary, .Akasha Mohamed Akasha within his tours to authorities and corporations with the purpose of tightening coordination , cooperation and integration of roles.

The Wali boasted over honesty of the Sudanese Judiciary and its good reputation internally and externally, announcing his readiness to corporate with the all state authorities.

From his part, the head of the Judiciary announced the state has set up buildings for judiciary and judges in all the localities of the state.

