16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of N. Kordofan State Meets Spanish Ambassador to Sudan

Obied — Wali of North Kordofan State, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Khidir Mohamed Hamid has lauded the progressing relations between Sudan and Spain in all fields.

Receiving the Spanish Ambassador to Sudan, at the State government' secretariat Tuesday, the Wali appreciated the ambassador's visit to the State and hoped that the visit would enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador, for his part, said his visit to North Kordofan State came within the context of recognition of co-existence and religious tolerance , pointing to his country concern to boost bilateral cooperation.

