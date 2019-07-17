Sudan: UNAMID Exit Doesn't Affect Humanitarian Work - HAC

Al Ginana — Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) Secretary General in West Darfur, Mohamed Yousif Ismail explained that UNAMID exit from the state would not affect the humanitarian work.

Meanwhile Ismail pointed out that the humanitarian situation was good and stable in the state.

He added that more than 300 villages in West Darfur have witnessed voluntarily return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) from 37 camps sheltering nearly 256114 IDPS.

He said the returnees were estimated of about 200,000 IDPS in various areas.

HAC Secretary General in the state assured that a number of rehabilitation programs targeting IDPS were set under implementation by some UNAMID personnel who were still on site.