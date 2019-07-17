16 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Set to Launch an Award to Honor Slain Journalist Killed in Kismayu Terror Attack

Hodan Nalayeh was a prominent Somali journalist killed last weekend in an al Shabaab Attack at a Kismayo hotel. Nalayeh founded the media platform Integration TV to tell stories about life in Somalia and in the Somali diaspora.

A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey Hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building killing Hodan, her husband and 12 others.

Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election at the time of the attack.

