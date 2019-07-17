Namibia: Murder-for-Hire Accused Abandons Plan to Hire Advocate

Windhoek — One of the persons in the trial of five people in a murder-for-hire trial has abandoned his plans to hire an advocate to defend him for lack of funds.

Abuid Uazeua, 39, wanted High Court Judge Johanna Salionga to postpone the trial for a year in order for him to find an advocate, but dropped his plans after his family members indicated they will be able to scrape together the funds required for his defence.

He told the judge that while he is satisfied with the service he has received from his Legal Aid lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, he felt that he would be better served if he can obtain the services of an advocate in addition to Siyomunji.

The judge however declined to grant the postponement and told Uazeua that he should look for finances sooner.

He is still in custody after he was refused bail by Windhoek High Court Judge Dinnah Usiku in November 2017 for fear that he may interfere with state witnesses, one of which is his girlfriend.

Uazeua and Annastancia Lubinda, 33, David Kondjara, 32, Donald Hindjou, 28 and Orivitje artist Dollam Dollam Tjitjahuma, 29, are charged with murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, while all except Lubinda are charged with murder for the killing of Lubinda's husband Peter Riscoh Muleke, 36.

They also face a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for robbing the deceased of his cellphone and SIM card while hitting him with stones and other unknown objects.

Their co-accused David Matali died earlier this year in custody.

The lifeless body of Muleke was found near Penduka at the Goreangab Dam on March 30 last year.

According to reports, Lubinda hired her co-accused to kill her husband for the fee of N$5,000.

Uazeua and Dollam Dollam further face a charge of possession of drugs after the police found 15 grams of dagga in the room they rented in Katutura on April 1 last year.

They also face a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice for allegedly destroying dagga inside the house after the police came knocking at the door.

According to the indictment, the accused conspired to kill Muleke.

The state alleges Lubinda hired her co-accused to kill her husband who was a municipal worker at the time of his demise.

The trial has now continued with the doctor who conducted the autopsy informing the court about her findings.

According to pathologist, the deceased died as a result of massive blunt force injury to his head which is consistent with the claim by the police that he was stoned to death by the accused while Lubinda stood watching and telling them to hurry up.

The trial is continuing today and Lubinda is represented by Milton Engelbrecht on instructions of Legal Aid, Kondjara by Legal Aid lawyer Tuna Nhinda, Meriam Kenaruzo, another legal aid lawyer for Hindjou and Natji Tjirera, also from Legal Aid, appears on behalf of Tjitjahuma.

The state is represented by Advocate Marthino Olivier and the accused remain in custody.