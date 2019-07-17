Sudan: Chairman of Tmc Professional and Social Committee Announces Launching of Cultural and Social Revival Project

Khartoum — Council (TMC) and Chairman its Professional and Social Committee, Lt. Gen. (pilot), Salah Abdul-Khalig, has announced the launching of the cultural and social revival project in the country.

In a press statement after a meeting of the TMC in the Republican Palace on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khalig said that the project includes the rehabilitation of theatres and building of new theatres in the National Capital and other states.

He indicated that the project also includes the rehabilitation of 22 cultural centers and reactivation of 72 youth and sports in Khartoum State alone, adding that budgets will be assigned for this project.

He said that the committee has decided to honor the students who scored top results in the Sudanese Certificate Examination.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khalig also announced the return of the cultural libraries in schools, universities and the sports clubs.