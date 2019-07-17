16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairman of Tmc Professional and Social Committee Announces Launching of Cultural and Social Revival Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Council (TMC) and Chairman its Professional and Social Committee, Lt. Gen. (pilot), Salah Abdul-Khalig, has announced the launching of the cultural and social revival project in the country.

In a press statement after a meeting of the TMC in the Republican Palace on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khalig said that the project includes the rehabilitation of theatres and building of new theatres in the National Capital and other states.

He indicated that the project also includes the rehabilitation of 22 cultural centers and reactivation of 72 youth and sports in Khartoum State alone, adding that budgets will be assigned for this project.

He said that the committee has decided to honor the students who scored top results in the Sudanese Certificate Examination.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khalig also announced the return of the cultural libraries in schools, universities and the sports clubs.

Sudan

Military and Opposition Sign Accord, First Step in Power-Sharing Deal

Sudan's military council and an alliance of opposition groups have signed an initial political accord as part of a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.