Sudan: Al Burhan Meets Head of Umma Party

Khartoum — TheTransitional Military Council's (TMC) Chairman, Lt. Gen Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul-Rahman, met Tuesday at his office in the Republican Palace with the Head of the Umma Party, Mubarak Al-Fadil.

In a press statement after the meeting, Al-Fadil said that the meeting has focused on the political situation, the developments and the importance of expediting the signing the agreement that was reached between thTMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

He said that the agreement signing would prepare for formation of the government and helpe surpassing the political vacuum which has negatively affected the economic and political stability, adding that It will boost the democratic transformation.

Al-Fadil indicated that the meeting also touched on the constitutional status for the transitional period, stating that his party believes on establishment of the transitional period under the constitution of 2005, after making the required amendments.

He noted that the 2005 constitution is suitable for the endeavored partnership between the TMC and the political forces through the proposed Legislative Council.