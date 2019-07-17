17 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Congo-Kinshasa: Pastor Dies of Ebola in Eastern DRC's Largest City - Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ebuka Onyeji

Officials of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have confirmed the death of the first Ebola Patient in Goma, the largest city, east of the country.

The Guardian UK reported how the patient who was a priest became infected at Butembo town, one of the epicentres of the outbreak, before taking a bus to Goma, a city with over a million population.

He was being driven from Goma to a clinic in Butembo on Monday to receive treatment when he died, said North Kivu province's governor, Carly Nzanzu, according to the report.

The pastor became ill last week in Butembo but decided to travel to Goma on Sunday where the 46-year-old held regular services in seven churches, during which he laid his hands on worshippers, including people who were ill, the country's health ministry said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) described the incident as a "potential game-changer" with a potential of spreading the deadly disease in the region and its environs.

Already, Rwandan authorities have started taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the disease. Gisenyi, a town in Rwanda, shares a common border with Goma.

Diane Gashumba, Rwanda's health minister, said 2,600 health workers had been vaccinated.

"This Ebola epidemic has now reached close to Rwanda. There is a need to be more vigilant and to avoid unnecessary visits to Goma," she said.

Knotty Problem

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is currently the country worst hit by widespread Ebola outbreak in recent times.

Ebola is a communicable disease. It can be spread through human to human contact, through travels, migrations and the movement of animals.

Since the outbreak began in the DRC last August, it has continued to spread, infecting over 2500 persons of which more than half have died.

Most of the outbreaks were recorded around the city of Beni close to the Ugandan border which has a population of around 800,000, until the latest case in Goma.

Challenges to Interventions

Efforts to reduce the spread of the disease and free the DRC from the scourge of the Ebola epidemic are largely slowed down by activities of armed groups in the hardest hit towns.

PREMIUM TIMES reported last November how the UN Stabilisation Mission in DRC, MONUSCO, said it was taking an active approach to quell armed group activity in the North Kivu area, and protect Beni from conflict.

MONUSCO said it assisted in the Ebola response by providing logistical support, office facilities, transportation, communication and keeping staff safe from security threats.

After decades of conflict, Ebola response teams have faced misinformation and mistrust from some local populations who are reluctant to allow vaccination programmes or follow rules for contact tracing and safe burials.

The current epidemic is the country's 10th and most widespread.

Nigeria

Last month, the NCDC, the Nigerian agency in charge of emergency response to outbreaks, assured citizens that chances of the Ebola virus being imported from Uganda or DRC are low as there are no direct routes from those countries to Nigeria.

The agency however said it has conducted and concluded preliminary risk assessment on the overall risk of the importation of the disease into the country.

Nigeria was first hit with Ebola outbreak in July 2014 after Patrick Sawyer, an American-Liberian, touched down in the Lagos international airport with a fully manifested Ebola Virus disease.

Nigeria's health ministry then said a Nigerian nurse in the Lagos hospital where Mr. sawyer was treated also died of the disease.

Every other person who had primary contact with Mr. Sawyer was confirmed positive with the virus, resulting in secondary spread.

The outbreak was however later contained through a rapid response by the federal and Lagos State governments.

Congo-Kinshasa

Refugees Blame Chronic Violence on Battle for Mineral Wealth

For decades, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- the Ituri and North Kivu provinces especially -- has endured… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Health
Ebola
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.