17 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: EFCC to Investigate Fraudulent Mobilisation of Corps Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole

Abuja — The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has pledged the commission's commitment to help the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in checkmating the menace of mobilising unqualified graduates by some institutions of higher learning.

He made the promise when the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Shuiabu, paid him a courtesy visit, soliciting for the commission's assistance in the fight against fraudulent mobilisation by some institutions of higher learning.

In a statement issued by NYSC management and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Magu was quoted as stating this when he responded to the director general's request to checkmate the activities of unpatriotic Nigerians, who bring shame to the country by their dubious desire to make money at all cost, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.

Speaking earlier, Brig. Gen. Shuiabu decried the increasing rate of corruption in all spheres of life in the country, adding that under his leadership, staff and corps members will pursue the fight to get rid of the ugly monster with greater zeal.

According to him, "Corruption requires the support of all to join forces with anti-graft agencies of government to eradicate the deadly menace."

Shuiabu appealed to Magu to support NYSC in its quest to closely monitor the activities of unscrupulous higher institutions that present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.

While pleading with the EFCC to assist the scheme in the fight against fraudulent mobilisation, he said some cases are currently under investigation by the scheme, promising to improve the partnership between the agencies

"Mr. Chairman, it is very unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn't attend the university as graduates for mobilisation.

"Currently, we are investigating some of the so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English," the DG added.

He promised to add vigour to the scheme's result-driven partnership with the anti-graft commission in combating corruption.

Nigeria

Ed Sheeran Plans Jollof Rice Adventure

It seems like multiple award-winning British singer Ed Sheeran has added Nigeria to his bucket list - all because of… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.