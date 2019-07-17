Nigeria: EFCC to Investigate Fraudulent Mobilisation of Corps Members

Abuja — The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has pledged the commission's commitment to help the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in checkmating the menace of mobilising unqualified graduates by some institutions of higher learning.

He made the promise when the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Shuiabu, paid him a courtesy visit, soliciting for the commission's assistance in the fight against fraudulent mobilisation by some institutions of higher learning.

In a statement issued by NYSC management and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Magu was quoted as stating this when he responded to the director general's request to checkmate the activities of unpatriotic Nigerians, who bring shame to the country by their dubious desire to make money at all cost, including sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates.

Speaking earlier, Brig. Gen. Shuiabu decried the increasing rate of corruption in all spheres of life in the country, adding that under his leadership, staff and corps members will pursue the fight to get rid of the ugly monster with greater zeal.

According to him, "Corruption requires the support of all to join forces with anti-graft agencies of government to eradicate the deadly menace."

Shuiabu appealed to Magu to support NYSC in its quest to closely monitor the activities of unscrupulous higher institutions that present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service.

While pleading with the EFCC to assist the scheme in the fight against fraudulent mobilisation, he said some cases are currently under investigation by the scheme, promising to improve the partnership between the agencies

"Mr. Chairman, it is very unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn't attend the university as graduates for mobilisation.

"Currently, we are investigating some of the so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English," the DG added.

He promised to add vigour to the scheme's result-driven partnership with the anti-graft commission in combating corruption.