Namibia: Namas Nominees Announced

Nominees for one of the most anticipated events in the country, the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), were announced over the weekend.
On a night of excitement and high adrenaline among Namibian artists, 64 deserving nominees were nominated for the music awards, beating out over 100 other artists that entered for the nominations. With nine years of successfully recognising Namibian music talents, the NAMAs have partnered up with MTC, NBC and other sponsors to make the upcoming music awards a success.
Speaking at the NAMAs nominees' announcement at a local eatery in Windhoek, MTC's Chief of Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo paused to lash out at some Namibian artists who use drugs, which he says affects the music industry.
"We have seen lots of artists going through different stages in the music industry but the most disturbing things we see is artists getting into substances abuse and losing themselves to drugs," said Ekandjo, adding that it is time for the industry to assist artists as they all cannot handle fame.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Now!, Ekandjo complained of the same issue saying that the music industry has a long way to go if they do not come up with structures to develop artists and help them improve.
One of Namibia's best music producers DJ Kboz couldn't contain his excitement at being nominated for the Best Male Artist category, saying that he is looking forward to the NAMAs 2019.
As one of the experienced producers on the local scene, Kboz said Namibian producers should improve on music quality for the growth of the industry in the country.
The NAMAs will take place at the Dome in Swakopmund on September 7, where 24 nominees will be rewarded.
Best Male Artist of the Year
BIG BEN - 102
DJ KBOZ - 38
EXIT - THE LIFE OF KINTA KINTE
GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD
SEAN K - STATUS UPDATED
Best Female Artist of the Year
LINDSEY - RENEWED
LIZE EHLERS - 5
REEZIANA - DAWN OF THEE UNDERDOG
TOP CHERI - FERTILE
ZAY ZAY - U GENADE
Best Duo/Group of the Year
FRANKLIN & DEE'A - CHURCH IN SESSION
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - IIMWAKU
O.COM - KINGS OF KULTURE
TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE
T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE
Best Newcomer of the Year
FRANKLIN & DEE'A - CHURCH IN SESSION
LINDSEY - RENEWED
SKRYPT - FOR THE WAIT
TOP CHERI - FERTILE
VAUGHN AHRENS - SONGS FOR WEDNESDAYS
Best Album of the Year
EXIT - THE LIFE OF KUNTAKINTE
GAZZA - MISUNDERSTOOD
TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE
TOP CHERI - FERTILE
TSWAZIS - CRITICAL BUT STABLE
Best Afrikaans
BRADLEY ANTHONY - EK IS LIEF VIR JOU FT BWOY
LINDSEY - GOD VAN DIE OU-TYD
LIZE EHLERS - HOU OP LIEG
REEZIANA - LIEF MY
VAUGHN AHRENS - AMEN
Best Damara Punch
KINZZO - EENDJO
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - YAA NANGESHEFA
RODNEY SEIBEB - NE !HUB-AIB
T-BOZZ & STAIKA - NAUXUBE
TSWAZIS - SA GELUKS
Best Oviritjie
ALMA PEKI HIAMUHONA - PENINA
OUWA UO VIRITJE - I'M SORRY
MBM - MUKAA KOZONGOMBE
RAX KANDJOZE - MBAKONDJA O'SHARPA
THE BIG FIVE - OKAKURUHA
Best Soukous/Kwasa
ALLEN JONATHAN - CHICHIKEZAKO FT DJ LENGA LENGA
DJ SIYA - MUKWAKO FT TATE BUTI
MSUNDAY - MOLUKANDA FT. JS
TATE BUTI - ONDJEKE
TOP CHERI - DANISA
Best Afro Pop (inclusive of Township Disco)
ANTANY KNOWS - COMPRENDE
ALLEN JONATHAN - /NUBA TE FT STAKES & ADORA
DJ KBOZ - THE MUSIC FT KING ELEGANT, PRINCELOU, TOP CHERI & ATHAWISE
GAZZA - CHELETE
KALUX - RORO FT ONE BLOOD
Best Collaboration
BLENGE MO FIRE FT ETJO (ETHNIX) & JIMMY JAY - 2 SIDES
KANIBAL - LOVE LANGUAGE FT KING WASABY
O.COM - NANA FT TOP CHERI & DAKA YONONGO
SHAETO FT BRADLEY ANTHONY - REMAIN ME
TATE BUTI - AINA FT TOP CHERI
Best Gospel
ADORATION HOLY CHOIR - YADAH PRAISE
D-NAFF - WE PRAY FT NAMGOSPEL UNITED
LINDSEY - ALLES OP DIE ALTAAR
TSWAZIS - PRAY
ZAY ZAY - OP DIE SEE
Best Kwaito
D-JAY - MISTAKE ME FT YOUNG T
EXIT - IIMWAKU- MWAKU
ROCKING GENTS - DO LIKE I DO
SATLAM & M-JAY - OMAKUNDE FT EXIT, ALCOVIBE & YIZO YIZO
SIXER VUNDAKAN - KOTOKA FT. EXIT
Best R&B
DJ KBOZ - MAUKUHONGO FT ETJO (ETHNIX)
JALEEL - REAL LOVE
MICHEAL PULSE - JUST LIKE THATT
SEAN K - SO BAE
SHAETO - TAKE IT AWAY
Best Rap/Hip Hop
ABDALLAH - MIRROR IMAGE FT ZARA, FIDDY THE RAPPER & LEO THE GUITARIST
KANIBAL - MOLUKANDA
SHAETO - REMAIN ME FT BRADLEY ANTHONY
SKRYPT - I GOT IT
SLAMMER - RUN THE WHOLE TOWN
Best House
FRANKLIN & DEE'A - KALA WAHAFA FT ESME & IMMS
GOOD SOUL - TODAY FT DESIRE
KINZZO & FIMBIKO - EENGOMA
LIZE EHLERS - FANTASTIC SAM
SEUN - I'M IN LOVE WITH JESUS
Best Traditional
BIG BEN - VAKURU
KATOPI - OMBILI NAIPANGELE
LAVIYALAVA - CHANGE FT HIMBA BOI
PULAZA - IAO KHOEN
TORSHLAM - ONTUMWAFO
Best Reggae
FRANS DOMINGOS - WHO CAN I SEND?
GERRY DREAD - GHETTO SURVIVAL
KANA BOY - VANA VANDJE FT KAMATI EKANDA
VAUGHN AHRENS - STELLENBOSCH
VALENTINO ELAGO - LOVING YOU IS EASY FT DALUX
Best Single
DESMOND FT JALEEL - KNOW BETTER
KK - Khâimâ FT TSWAZIS
RUSH - NO SURPRISE FT LAMORE
SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO
SUNNY BOY - YOUNG, WILD AND FREE
Best Music Video
JALEEL - REAL LOVE
KK FT TSWAZIS - Khâimâ
LEATHER MEIN - GIVE ME DANCE
SALLY BOSS MADAM - NET SO
SEAN K - SO BAE
Pan African Artist of the Year
AKA - FELA INVERSACE
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ - AFRICAN BEAUTY
HOLLY REY - DEEPER
MASTER KG - SKELETON MOVE
PRINCE KAYBEE - BANOMOYA
Song of the Year
GAZZA - CHELETE
LIONESS FT. SLICKATIE - BAD
Y CLIFF - DROWNING IN MY FEELINGS