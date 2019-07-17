Sudanese Professional Association Explains Reasons for Declining to Sign AU-Ethiopin Brokered Deal

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Tuesday said they have declined to sign a text of an agreement brokered by African Union-Ethiopian initiative as scheduled, arguing the Traditional Military Council has inserted provisions that were not initially agreed upon.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the leading force behind the revolution, said in a press briefing that these new provisions included impunity for members of the proposed collective presidency (the Sovereign Council) and the question of the appointment of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General who the council claims should be within the mandate of the presidency, away from that of the Prime Minister.

They also added that they differed over the affiliation and the mandate of the Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) which the FFC see as to be confined to collecting Information and analyzing them, which put NISS under supervision ofthe Prime Minister while the Military Council sees NISS as a military body.

The African mediator had earlier declared that two sides would be signing the draft agreement last Saturday. However the introduction of those provisions was opposed by FFC who demanded an extra time to review the new amendments and come up with a response.

The draft agreement was reached on July 5. The two sides agreed to share the presidency and to leave forming the executive to the FFC. The Sovereign Council will be formed of 11 members, five from military and five from the civilians, with the 11th member to be jointly selected from a civilian background. The presidency will be rotational, with the first round led by the Military. The interim period which start from the date of the signing of the agreement, is of three year and three months.