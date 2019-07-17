Malawi: Police Arrest 19 Over Lilongwe University 'Fees Must Fall' Protests

Malawi police has confirmed that it has arrested 14 Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) students from Bunda Campus and five community members following the 'fees must fall' protests.

The protests was joined by members of the community and learners from St John's Primary School along the M1 Road.

Central Region police deputy spokesperson Patrick Kasauka said the students mobilised themselves and blocked the road to Mitundu Trading Centre near the institution's main entrance with stones.

They also burned tyres and stoned passing vehicles.

"The police moved in swiftly to arrest the situation," said Kasauka.

Police spokesman said Section 237 of the Penal Code renders an offence for any person to place anything on the roads with the intention to injure or endanger the safety of people.

The students arrested include Jameson Binali, Philimon Kadzokoyo, Tawina Likwete, Abdul Safali, Steven Nthache, Joseph Maliko, Hopeson Mpekesa, Sapawi Aseni, Pemphero Jetela, Reuben Hibis and Noel Mulera.

Luanar, one of the country's four functional public universities, has raised fees from K360 000 per year to K420 000 effective November 2019. The university's academic year starts in November up to September.