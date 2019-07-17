Sudan: Dahab Receives Ambassador of Italy to Khartoum

Khartoum — The Caretaker Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Omer Dahab, received Tuesday at his office the Ambassador of Italy to Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso.

Two sides discussed the bilateral relations and ways to support them.

Dahab has praised the positive role of Italy in Sudan, including the implementation of developmental project at east and west of Sudan and Italy's support to education, culture and health.

The Italian ambassador said that Sudan could be good model of the Arab and African Renaissance shortly, and hoped that stability and development will preavil in the coming period.