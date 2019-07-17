16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kenya: Govt Participates in Peace and Security Meetings in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Sudan has participated in meetings of the 24th session of the committee for technical aid to peace and security framework in the Democratic Republic in Congo and the Great Lakes Region, Which began Tuesday in Nairobi with participation of the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, the special envoy for the African Union and representatives of the member states.

Sudan representative and Ambassador to Kenya, Gariballa Khidir, has given at the meeting a comprehensive review on the current political developments in Sudan on the light of the efforts being done by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) at the political, economic and social levels.

In his briefing, ambassador Khidir has reviewed outcome of the negotiation session between the TMC and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change which resulted in agreement on features and structures of the transitional period.

He pointed to the important outstanding role being assumed by the African Union and Ethiopia to facilitate reaching consensus on the transitional period, expressing Sudan appreciation of the efforts of all the brothers and friends for supporting its security, stability and development.

He affirmed Sudan commitment to the issues of the Great Lakes' region and to play its leading and natural role in serving the issues of peace and security.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the UN Secretary General and the African Union have expressed confidence in their speeches at the meeting on the ability of the Sudanese parties to achieve consensus and to form the transitional government.

They stressed the important role of Sudan in boosting and securing peace in the Republic of South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Great Lakes region in general.

Kenya

Country's Universities - What Formed Them, What's Wrong With Them

In many African countries, the demand for higher education has increased tremendously in recent years. In Kenya for… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Conflict
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.