Kenya: Govt Participates in Peace and Security Meetings in Nairobi

Nairobi — Sudan has participated in meetings of the 24th session of the committee for technical aid to peace and security framework in the Democratic Republic in Congo and the Great Lakes Region, Which began Tuesday in Nairobi with participation of the UN Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region, the special envoy for the African Union and representatives of the member states.

Sudan representative and Ambassador to Kenya, Gariballa Khidir, has given at the meeting a comprehensive review on the current political developments in Sudan on the light of the efforts being done by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) at the political, economic and social levels.

In his briefing, ambassador Khidir has reviewed outcome of the negotiation session between the TMC and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change which resulted in agreement on features and structures of the transitional period.

He pointed to the important outstanding role being assumed by the African Union and Ethiopia to facilitate reaching consensus on the transitional period, expressing Sudan appreciation of the efforts of all the brothers and friends for supporting its security, stability and development.

He affirmed Sudan commitment to the issues of the Great Lakes' region and to play its leading and natural role in serving the issues of peace and security.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the UN Secretary General and the African Union have expressed confidence in their speeches at the meeting on the ability of the Sudanese parties to achieve consensus and to form the transitional government.

They stressed the important role of Sudan in boosting and securing peace in the Republic of South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Great Lakes region in general.