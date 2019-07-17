16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Political Parties in Blue Nile Call for Realization of Peace

Al- Damazin — Number of leaders of political parties in Blue Nile state indicated that the stage the country is passing requires the realization of peace as a top priority that contributes to the establishment of security, the creation of stability throughout the country and the development.

In statement to SUNA, the Chairman of al- Fonj National Union Party, Ja'afar al- Nueiry has called on the state's gun holders to return to the country and joing the peace process especially after the end of the war's causes.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Party of Justice Peace Forum, al- Tahir ali al- Tahir has called on the armed movements to respond to the peace call and return home, noting that the current political scene demands soldirity of the Sudanese people inside and outside the country, indicating the necessity for the peace realization.

