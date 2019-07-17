Sudan: Govt Participates At Meetings of Arab Information Ministers' Council

Cairo — A meeting of the Executive Council of the Council of Arab Information Ministers was held on Tuesday morning at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab Leagues, with the participation of the Ministers of Information of the Arab states or their representatives.

Sudan delegation to the meetings is headed by the caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Abdalla Jadalla.

The meeting touched on the Media Code of Honor, the media strategy and the role of the Arab media in tackling the phenomenon of terrorism.

In his intervention at the meeting, Jadalla has underscored the important role of the media and the need to formulate a media discourse to cope with the developments in the field of information and communication, responds to the changes in the Arab countries and supports their issues and positions.

He stressed the importance of concern with electronic media and to take advantage of the opportunities it offers and to address its challenges.

Jadalla has referred to articles (8) and (9) which stress the necessity of commitment to honesty and objectivity in the media work, urging the Arab mass media to boost the efforts of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information and the Arab Parliament for removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

It is to be recalled that Sudan is the deputy chairman of the11th session of the Executive Office of the Council of the Arab Ministers of Information, which includes Saudi Arabia as the chairman and the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Somalia, Iraq and Egypt as members.