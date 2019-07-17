16 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dahab Meets Ambassador of Italy

Khartoum — The Undersecretary in Charge of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab met Tuesday with the Italian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Fabrizio Lobasso.

The two sides have discussd the level of pregress of the two countries relations and ways to enhance them further.

Ambassador Dahab has lauded the positive role being played by Italy in Sudan represented in the development projects in the east and west of Sudan, and its support to the education, culture and health sectors.

On his part, the Italian ambassador indicated that the Sudan would make a model for the the arab- African reniasances in the near future, hoping that stability and prosperity would preveal in the coming stage.

