17 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Indomitable Lions - Festive, Heroic Welcome At Nsimalen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Senior State officials, dance groups, fans and population turned out massively at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport to welcome the national team.

History was once more made at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Monday, February 6, 2017 when cabinet ministers, youth groups, dance groups and thousands of curious fans and supporters filed out to welcome the National Football Team, the Indomitable Lions after their excellent victory over the Egyptian football team in the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2017 in Gabon. The reception was memorable considering that the Sunday February 5, 2017 two-one victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt came to crown the Indomitable Lions five times winners of the cup. This probably explains the long wait as the Lions were announced to land at Nsimalen at 11:00 a.m. but the CAMAIR-CO jet carrying the team, officials and technical staff landed at 4:04 p.m more than five hours late. The wait instead raised the anxiety of the officials and dance groups that competed for notoriety at the esplanade of the airport. Cabinet Ministers such as the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Youth Affairs and Civic Education Minister, Mounouna Foutsou, Transport Minister, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o happily welcomed the team alongside General Pierre Semengue, President of the National Professional Football League. The peak of the airport ceremony came when the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt who was with the Lions in Gabon entered the VIP lounge of the airport to a standing ovation. This was just a prelude to euphoria and shouts of joy and praises that followed when the players filed into the lounge. Each of them was given a bouquet of flowers, shook hands with the cabinet Ministers and officials before taking their seats to the admiration of the privileged few who had access to the venue. The bilingual banner conspicuously placed at the venue translated the entire message, "Under the distinguished patronage of the H.E. Paul Biya, President of the Republic and Head of State, Africa Cup of Nations Total "Gabon 2017". Ceremony to welcome the Indomitable Lions, Five times Africa Champions." The coach Hugo Broos and team captain Benjamen Moukandjo made brief declarations to the press before getting out to meet the cheering crowd and fans. From the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport, the Indomitable Lions meandered through the sea of fans and supporters who lined the streets of Yaounde to their base at the Mont Fébe Hotel.

Cameroon

Indomitable Lions Say Goodbye to Seedorf for Cup of Nations Failure

Cameroon football chiefs sacked the national team coach Clarence Seedorf on Tuesday night following what they deemed an… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms
Isha Sesay's Chibok Girls Book Has Nigeria Presidency Up In Arms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.