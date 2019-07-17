Somalia: Journalists Hold Memorial Ceremony Colleagues Killed in Al-Shabab Attack in Kismayo

Journalists in the Somalia Town of Kismayo held a ceremony in memory of journalist killed in the hotel terror attack last week. The media fraternity condemned that attack that saw the killing of journalists Mohamed Sahal and prominent Somali Canadian journalist Hodan Naleyeh.

The journalists extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the slain journalists and other victims killed in the attack. They vowed that, despite working under adverse conditions, they will not be cowed by terrorist attacks that aim to silence and restrict press freedom.

27 people have so far lost their life after an attack on the hotel, which has been claimed by the militant group Al-shabab The government has so far said that it would be strengthening the security measures in the region ahead of the next month election of the regional president.